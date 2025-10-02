DGCA ranking on pilot training, no organisation makes it to top grades

NEW DELHI: No flying training organisation (FTO) in India has made it to the top two categories in the latest ranking announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday. For the first time, the regulator has ranked flying schools based on safety, infrastructure, and the quality of training provided to cadets.

The rankings show that 22 institutes were placed in the B category, while 13 were in the C category. Those in the C category will receive notices from the DGCA to conduct a self-assessment.

The evaluation covered a one-year period from September 1, 2024, to August 1, 2025. The DGCA has announced that the next ranking will be released on April 1, 2026.

The DGCA’s ranking system has four categories based on overall scores: A+ for scores of 85% and above, A for scores between 70% and 85%, B for scores between 50% and 70%, and C for scores below 50%.