Four minors drown in lake while washing tractor in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Four children drowned in a lake at Limbe Jalgaon village in Gangapur taluka of Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the four children had gone to the backwaters of Limbe Jalgaon lake to wash a tractor. While doing so, a tragic incident occurred when all four drowned one after the other.

The victims, aged between 9 and 17, were identified as Venkatesh Dattatray Tarak (11), Irfan Isak Sheikh (17), Imran Isak Sheikh (12), and Jain Khan Hayat Khan Pathan (9). The incident has spread grief in the local area.

As soon as the information spread, the police administration and the families rushed to the spot. Local authorities then launched a search operation to recover the bodies.

Officials said it was a very unfortunate incident that took place on the day of Dussehra. They added that due to heavy rains in Marathwada in recent days, rivers, canals, streams, and lakes are overflowing. Authorities have appealed to the public not to enter flowing water or play near it.