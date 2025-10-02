Gangsters contracted to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi held in Delhi after gunfire exchange

NEW DELHI: Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi and other high-profile targets, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Rahul, 29, from Panipat and Sahil, 37, from Bhiwani in Haryana, were intercepted by a team of the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Unit following specific inputs, they said.

When asked to stop, they allegedly opened fire at police, prompting retaliatory firing in which they were shot in the legs.

"A professional trap was laid after intelligence indicated the movement of the two shooters in the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj area. Considering the strong apprehension that they were armed and aggressive, our team moved in to apprehend them. In the exchange of fire, both were injured but overpowered," the officer said.

Both were later taken to a hospital, and the motorcycle they were riding and their firearms were seized.

According to investigators, the two had been receiving instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with Canada-based Goldy Brar and absconding criminal Virender Charan.