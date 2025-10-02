Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89

MIRZAPUR: Padma Vibhushan vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a towering figure in the Hindustani classical music, died early Thursday (October 2, 2025). He was 89.

His daughter said Mishra breathed his last around 4 a.m. after a prolonged illness. The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter’s family for some time.

Mishra’s health deteriorated late Wednesday night, and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

“He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am,” his daughter, Namrata Mishra, told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Mishra’s family, and hailed the vocalist for his invaluable contribution to the Indian arts.