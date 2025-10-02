India, China to resume direct flights by month-end amid push to normalise ties

NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to resume direct commercial flights by late October 2025, marking yet another notable step toward normalising bilateral ties that have remained strained since the 2020 border standoff.
The announcement comes after months of technical-level discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both countries, part of the Indian government’s broader approach toward the “gradual normalisation of relations between India and China.”
An official statement by the External Affairs Ministry said, “Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services… and on a revised Air Services Agreement.”
According to the MEA, the two sides have now agreed that flights connecting “designated points” in both countries can resume by late October 2025, “in keeping with the winter season schedule.”
However, the decision will depend on the commercial readiness of the designated carriers and the fulfilment of operational criteria. The resumption of direct flights is expected to improve travel for business people, students, and families, many of whom have faced logistical hurdles due to the suspension of air services since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move will “further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.”