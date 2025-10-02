India, China to resume direct flights by month-end amid push to normalise ties

NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to resume direct commercial flights by late October 2025, marking yet another notable step toward normalising bilateral ties that have remained strained since the 2020 border standoff.

The announcement comes after months of technical-level discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both countries, part of the Indian government’s broader approach toward the “gradual normalisation of relations between India and China.”

An official statement by the External Affairs Ministry said, “Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services… and on a revised Air Services Agreement.”