Indian troops only for UN-mandated missions

NEW DELHI: India made its position clear on deploying Indian peacekeepers to Ukraine and Gaza on Wednesday, stating that they can only be deployed under the United Nations (UN) mandated missions. Vishwesh Negi, a Ministry of External Affairs official currently on deputation to the Ministry of Defence, said the possibility of sending Indian troops to either conflict zone is “highly unlikely”.
Negi explained that India participates only in missions cleared under relevant chapters of the UN Charter. “Given the composition of the UNSC, such a deployment is highly unlikely,” he said.
Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of the Indian Army (Information System and Training), also reinforced the position. “We only do it under the UN flag; we understand the legitimacy,” he told reporters.
Both officials were speaking ahead of a major global defence event that India will host next year — the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave. The event will take place in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, 2025.
The conclave will bring together Army Chiefs and senior military leaders from nearly 30 nations. Countries expected to attend include Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal, besides India. Pakistan and China have not been invited, sources confirmed.
Calling it a unique platform, Lt Gen Kapoor said, “It is indeed a unique forum where the collective experience, wisdom, and commitment of militaries and nations will converge to deliberate the shared responsibility of the international community towards maintenance of peace under the UN Charter.”
India is one of the biggest contributors to UN peacekeeping. Over the past 75 years, more than 2,90,000 Indian troops have served across 50 UN missions. At present, over 5,000 Indian personnel are deployed in nine active missions in some of the world’s most challenging conflict zones.
India first to send all-women contingent
A total of 182 Indian peacekeepers have died in action. India was also the first country to send an all-women police contingent, deployed in Liberia in 2007. Today, Indian missions include Female Engagement Teams to support local communities and promote peace.