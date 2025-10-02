Indian troops only for UN-mandated missions

NEW DELHI: India made its position clear on deploying Indian peacekeepers to Ukraine and Gaza on Wednesday, stating that they can only be deployed under the United Nations (UN) mandated missions. Vishwesh Negi, a Ministry of External Affairs official currently on deputation to the Ministry of Defence, said the possibility of sending Indian troops to either conflict zone is “highly unlikely”.

Negi explained that India participates only in missions cleared under relevant chapters of the UN Charter. “Given the composition of the UNSC, such a deployment is highly unlikely,” he said.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of the Indian Army (Information System and Training), also reinforced the position. “We only do it under the UN flag; we understand the legitimacy,” he told reporters.

Both officials were speaking ahead of a major global defence event that India will host next year — the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave. The event will take place in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, 2025.

The conclave will bring together Army Chiefs and senior military leaders from nearly 30 nations. Countries expected to attend include Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal, besides India. Pakistan and China have not been invited, sources confirmed.