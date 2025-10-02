Ladakh LG assures probe into September 24 violence, says curbs to be lifted soon

SRINAGAR: Ladakh Lieutanant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday assured a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh over statehood demands that left four people dead and 80 others injured. The restrictions will also be lifted in a phased manner, he added.

It was for the second consecutive day that curfew was relaxed for the whole day in Leh. During the relaxation period, all shops and business establishments remained open with people thronging the markets to purchase essentials. However, the mobile internet and public Wi-Fi remained suspended in the district.

A police official said curfew relaxation passed off peacefully with and no untoward incident being reported from the district since September 24. On the call of the Leh Apex Body, the youth staged a protest in Leh on September 24 to demand statehood and 6th Schedule for Ladakh.

However, protestors turned violent and torched the offices of BJP and CEC Leh Hill Council, police and CRPF vehicles and damaged government property by pelting stones. In the police firing, four people were killed and 80 others injured.

Immediately after the violence, authorities imposed curfew in the district and suspended mobile and public Wi-Fi internet in the district. Two days after violence, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading peaceful agitation for 6th Schedule and statehood was arrested and booked under stringent NSA and sent to Jodhpur jail.

Over 50 youth in the district have also been detained by the police in ongoing crackdown. Meanwhile, L-G Gupta said normalcy is returning to Leh and all restrictions will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilizes.

“Our effort is to ensure that normal activities are resumed and schools and colleges and offices reopen,” he said.