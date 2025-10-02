Madhya Pradesh: Newborn buried alive by parents over job loss fears; rescued by villagers

BHOPAL: A government school teacher and his wife buried their newborn baby boy at Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district out of fear of losing his job due to the state government's two-child policy for employees.

Miraculously, the 72-hour-old baby survived.

Alert villagers, who were on a morning walk, heard the cries of the infant and rushed to the spot. They discovered the newborn buried beneath a heavy stone in a shallow grave. The baby was immediately rescued and rushed to Chhindwara District Hospital with grievous injuries, including insect and ant bites. He is currently under round-the-clock medical supervision.

The infant's parents, Bablu Dandoliya (38), a government school teacher, and Rajkumari Dandoliya (30), have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abandoning and attempting to murder their newborn child.

According to officials at Dhanora police station, the couple already had three children — two daughters aged 11 and 7, and a 4-year-old son. To avoid breaching the state’s two-child policy, they had previously managed to hide the birth of their third child from official records.

On the morning of September 23, Rajkumari gave birth to their fourth child at home. Fearing that the child’s existence would cost Bablu his government job, the couple allegedly took the newborn into a nearby forest during the early hours of September 26. There, they buried the infant alive and concealed the grave with stones.