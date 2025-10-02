Mob attacks police convoy in Manipur's Chandel

CHURACHANDPUR: A convoy of the Manipur Police came under attack by a mob at Longja village in Chandel district, officials said on Thursday.

Windshields of a few police vehicles were damaged in the attack that took place late Wednesday night. One of those vehicles belonged to the additional superintendent of Chandel district.

Kuki women stood before the convoy and prevented the vehicles from advancing, the officials said.

Several Kuki organisations suspect that the police are biased towards the Meitei community.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands homeless in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

The northeastern state is under President's Rule now.