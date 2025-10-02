Mumbai Diary: Vijay Sule chooses basketball over politics

Vijay Sule chooses basketball over politics

Most children of politicians enter politics early and continue family legacies. However, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s son, Vijay Sule, has taken a different road. Instead of following his mother into politics, he has built a name in basketball. He has been selected to play for the New York Black Eagles in the professional US G League and is currently training in the east coast of America. Back home, he has started a basketball academy in Pune to train youngsters and promote the sport professionally. Vijay wants to play top-level basketball across borders, aiming to compete in the world’s biggest leagues rather than limit himself to one country.

Supriya, Ajit & Fadnavis on same page on quota

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are in agreement on amending the reservation policy. Speaking on a TV show, Sule argued that reservations should be based on economic status rather than caste. She said she received strong backing from young viewers and joked that she would now sleep half an hour more because Gen Z is with her. When asked, Pawar supported her statement, saying the idea made sense. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also agreed, adding that internal classification is important so that reservation benefits reach all truly deprived groups within the marginalised community.

Navi Mumbai Airport likely to open early October

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be inaugurated in the first or second week of October, with October 7 or 9 being considered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cut the ribbon. He had also laid the foundation stone of the same project earlier. At that time, he said the difference between previous governments and his was that he does both groundbreaking and inauguration. His statement is turning true in this case. The new airport will reduce the burden on the heavily congested current Mumbai. Once operational, it will become India’s second-largest greenfield airport, boosting connectivity and air traffic capacity.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com