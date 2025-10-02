Railways launches Amrit Samvaad to boost passenger engagement under Special Campaign 5.0

NEW DELHI: In line with the vision of Amrit Kaal and the principle of "Panch Pran" (Five Resolves) outlined by Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday launched a citizen-centric initiative under Special Campaign 5.0 called Amrit Samvaad.

Building on the Rail Chaupal held last year, the initiative aims to strengthen direct engagement between railway authorities and passengers.

Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, inaugurated the event at New Delhi Railway Station, where he interacted with commuters and collected feedback on recent improvements.

He also felicitated eight Safai Mitras for their work during the Swachchta Hi Sewa Campaign and awarded three students for their cleanliness-themed paintings.

According to officials, Amrit Samvaad will run from October 2 to October 31 across Amrit Stations and other major railway stations, creating a month-long platform for dialogue on passenger experience, infrastructure, and service improvements.