Railways launches Amrit Samvaad to boost passenger engagement under Special Campaign 5.0

NEW DELHI: In line with the vision of Amrit Kaal and the principle of "Panch Pran" (Five Resolves) outlined by Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday launched a citizen-centric initiative under Special Campaign 5.0 called Amrit Samvaad.
Building on the Rail Chaupal held last year, the initiative aims to strengthen direct engagement between railway authorities and passengers.
Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, inaugurated the event at New Delhi Railway Station, where he interacted with commuters and collected feedback on recent improvements.
He also felicitated eight Safai Mitras for their work during the Swachchta Hi Sewa Campaign and awarded three students for their cleanliness-themed paintings.
According to officials, Amrit Samvaad will run from October 2 to October 31 across Amrit Stations and other major railway stations, creating a month-long platform for dialogue on passenger experience, infrastructure, and service improvements.
The initiative will showcase upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, such as modernised waiting halls, upgraded toilets, new lifts and escalators, improved passenger information systems, free Wi-Fi, and One Station One Product kiosks. Landscaping, aesthetic enhancements, and accessibility facilities for PwD will also be highlighted.
Suggestions from passengers on sustainable solutions, energy efficiency, integration with city transport, and additional amenities will be actively collected.
Railway officials stressed that the programme is designed to encourage citizen participation and align with India’s broader vision during Amrit Kaal for a modern, sustainable, and passenger-friendly rail network.
As part of the Swachchta Hi Sewa Campaign 2025, Indian Railways administered the Swachhata Pledge to more than 240,000 participants, held over 2,400 awareness workshops, and collaborated with NGOs and CSOs in 361 events.
It also organised 1,117 Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs and health camps, distributing more than 26,000 PPE kits. To promote cleanliness, Railways conducted 215 marathons, 239 cyclothons, 673 walkathons, 476 SBM Sports Leagues, planted over 84,000 saplings, and created 1,222 Waste-to-Art installations alongside 1,077 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle activities.