Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming, says media report

SINGAPORE: Musician Zubeen Garg died last month after swimming in waters off Singapore island and not while scuba diving as per earlier media reports.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have extended a copy of the autopsy report, along with its preliminary findings on Garg's death, to the High Commission of India, upon its request, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The SPF had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of 52-year-old Garg.

"In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner's inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning," the Singapore broadsheet quoted Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation here, as saying.

She added that a coroner's inquiry could ascertain the identity of the deceased and how, when and where the death took place.

According to the Singapore daily, Ng also said that there is no statutory definition for the term "foul play", but SPF's initial statement could be understood to mean that they do not suspect that Garg was murdered or died as a result of some criminal violence.

The police took Garg from St John's Island to a hospital on September 19.

He was pulled out of the water unconscious and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital but died that same day.

According to earlier media reports, the iconic singer was with more than a dozen people on an unnamed yacht on September 19 when tragedy struck.

A video posted on X on September 20 showed him jumping into the water for a swim while wearing a life vest.