Speeding vehicle rams into bikes, kills four in UP village

BALRAMPUR: Four youths were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycles on the Utraula-Balrampur road, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said the accident took place near Kandbhari village on Wednesday night.

Six youths from Muradih village under Maharajganj Tarai Police Station were on their way to Utraula to see Dirga idols on two motorcycles, when a speeding vehicle rammed into them, leaving all of them critically injured, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Sanjay Kumar Verma, 23, Kallu, 17, Ankit, 17, and Golu, 14, dead.

Arvind and Dinesh, both 22, were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow in serious condition, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Hunt is on for the driver, Pandey said.