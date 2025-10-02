Vivek Gupta elected President of Indian Newspaper Society

Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg, a Hindi daily headquartered in Kolkata, has been elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2025–26.

The INS is the apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines, and periodicals in India.

Gupta was elected at the 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the INS, held on Thursday through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. He succeeds M.V. Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi. The AGM also confirmed other key appointments.

Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat was elected Deputy President, Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala was named Vice-President, and Anant Nath of Grihshobhika was appointed Honorary Treasurer of the Society for 2025–26. Mary Paul is the Secretary-General of the Society.

Having previously served as vice president and honorary treasurer of INS, Gupta became the first president from eastern India to helm the organisation in 32 years, a statement from INS said.

In his presidential address, Kumar lauded the indomitable resilience of the Indian newspaper industry amid global adversities, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The members of the Executive Committee of the INS for the year 2025-26 are, S Balasubramanian Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal), Samahit Bal (Pragativadi), Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times, Patna), Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar), Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari, Jalandhar), Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur), Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily), Pallavi S. Dempo (The Navhind Times), Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), Yogesh P. Jadhav (Pudhari), Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal), Sowbhagyalakshmi Kanekal Tilak (Mayura), and Mohit Jain (Economic Times).