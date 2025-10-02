Wind causes towering Ravana effigies to collapse in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur before Dussehra

DEHRADUN: The festive spirit of Dussehra in Rudrapur was dampened on Thursday as powerful winds and rain caused the towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad to collapse before they could be set ablaze.
The incident created chaos at Gandhi Park, where the grand burning ceremony was scheduled to take place. The massive figures, erected for the traditional 'Ravana Dahan', crashed to the ground, resulting in significant damage to all three effigies.
Dussehra is being celebrated across the nation with great fanfare today, featuring 'Ravana Dahan' events in cities large and small. However, in the Udham Singh Nagar district headquarters of Rudrapur, the weather disrupted the long-awaited proceedings.
"The sudden change in weather brought strong winds and rain, causing the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad, which were standing in Gandhi Park, to fall," reported sources at the site. The fall resulted in the structures being damaged before the evening ceremony could commence.
Organisers had meticulously prepared for the event, erecting the massive effigies in the ground. Both organisers and spectators were eagerly awaiting the evening ritual when the weather abruptly turned, subjecting the structures to the harsh elements. Fortunately, no one was reported injured in the collapse.
It is noteworthy that the team responsible for constructing the effigies travels from Rampur every year, a process that takes over three months. This year's Rudrapur display featured a 65-foot Ravana, with Meghnad and Kumbhakarna standing at 60 feet each.
Harish Arora, a member of the organising committee, expressed his dismay over the unforeseen disaster. "The construction of the effigies cost around one and a half lakh rupees," Arora stated. "The strong winds caused by the sudden change in weather led to the effigies falling and getting damaged."
The fall of the effigies means that the traditional burning ceremony, a symbolic victory of good over evil, could not proceed as planned in Rudrapur this year, leaving residents disappointed by nature's intervention.