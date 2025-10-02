Woman swept away in drain as heavy rain lashes parts of Jharkhand; IMD says more showers in store

RANCHI: A 50-year-old woman was swept away in an overflowing drain in Jharkhand's Dumka district as heavy rain lashed parts of the state, officials said on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the districts of Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra, as several parts of the state are pounded by rain, officials said on Thursday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Latehar, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Koderma, Giridih, and Dhanbad till October 4, an official said on Thursday.

The Dumka incident happened when the victim, identified as Savitri Devi, stepped out of her home at Gilanpada locality in Dumka town Wednesday night.

While wading in knee-deep water, she slipped into a drain, about 50 meters away from her home, and swept away, said Officer-in-Charge of Town Police Station Jagarnath Dhan.

She probably could not judge the distance between the drain and her home due to waterlogging, he said. Her body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.