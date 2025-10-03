15-year-old mentally challenged girl raped and murdered in Uttarakhand's Kashipur, five arrested

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police on Friday arrested five accused, including two women allegedlly involved in the rape and murder of a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to the police, the accused persons abducted the minor girl from Kashipur on September 10 and allegedly moved her to several locations, including Bijnor and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. When the victim insisted on returning home, they allegedly subjected her to repeated sexual assault. Overcomed by fear of exposure, the men eventually strangled her to death before dumping the body in a field.

The mutilated body of the victim was found on September 22 in Moradabad’s Kanth area.

Speaking to TNIE, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said, “Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at Kunda police station on September 29, a case was registered and investigation began.”

Officials further revealed that the accused had also threatened the victim’s mother, warning of a heavy fine if she reported the case. This intimidation is believed to have caused significant delays in lodging the complaint, hindering the early progress of the investigation.

Kunda Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Saini disclosed crucial details, pointing to a carefully planned conspiracy. "All the accused lived in the same building, though in separate rooms. The victim’s mother, who works at a private company, was unaware of their plans. Initially, the accused confined the girl at the house of a woman named Sheila in Kashipur. Later, she was moved to Bijnor and Gajraula."

Police have since arrested the suspects and are carrying out intensive interrogations to uncover further details of the crime.