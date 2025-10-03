17 youths drown in two separate incidents during Durga idol immersion in Agra

LUCKNOW: Over 17 youths reportedly drowned in two separate incidents during Durga idol immersion on Vijaya Dashmi in Agra on Thursday.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from the river, while divers saved one youth. Thirteen others remain missing, and SDRF and NDRF teams are continuing search operations.

The first incident occurred at Kheragarh, a town in Agra district, where 14 youths

of Kusiyapur village went into the river Utangan. Rescue teams had recovered three bodies till the filing of this report, while search operations were on for 10 missing individuals. One person was rescued safely.

Two brothers, 20-year-old Haresh and 17-year-old Gagan, were among those who lost their lives.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm in the Utangan river, where a large crowd had gathered for the immersion. While women remained on the riverbank, 14 youths entered the water carrying the idol. They were caught in the river’s strong currents. While bystanders tried to help, most of those in the water were swept away by the fast-flowing stream.