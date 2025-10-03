CJI attends Gandhi Jayanti fete in Mauritius

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai and his family participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius and paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary.

CJI Gavai is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius. Many dignitaries including Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, Minister of Education and Human Resource Dr Mahend Gungapersad and High Commissioner of India to Republic of Mauritius Anurag Srivastava also took part in the ceremony among others.

Mahatma Gandhi Institute was setup in 1970 as a joint venture between the governments of India and Mauritius to promote Indian culture.