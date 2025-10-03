Digvijay Singh accuses RSS of inciting communal violence

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Madhya Pradesh CM, and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday accused the organization of inciting communal violence and questioned its financial transparency.

Speaking at Datia in Jhansi after visiting the Pitambara Peeth, the senior Congress leader said the RSS claimed the Muslim population was increasing, but in reality, the Muslim population had declined more than the Hindu population.

“If the government wants, riots can be prevented. Riots depend on the intent of the government and officials. Authorities should act timely to stop such incidents,” said Singh. Regarding the Bareilly violence, he added that people like Maulana Tauqeer Raza also existed among Hindus. “Some individuals provoke communities through incendiary speeches,” he said.

Questioning the financial transparency of the RSS, Digvijaya said that the organization collected donations worth crores every year during Vijayadashami and Guru Purnima. “If they don’t have accounts, where does the money go? Their only agenda is to provoke Hindus and indoctrinate people against the Constitution. They never hold open protests; they always indulge in covert politics,” the Congress leader added.

Singh also raised questions about the RSS’s spending during COVID-19. “RSS claimed to have spent Rs 7 crore in aid. I wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking for details. How did this non-registered organization spend Rs 7 crore without accounts? There should be a money-laundering case, yet no response has come,” he said.