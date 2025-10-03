Nation

Ex-Jharkhand CM Marandi’s family, driver assaulted by Puja Committee members in Hazaribagh; FIR registered

According to eyewitnesses, a group of people stopped the car and brutally assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured.
The driver’s request to clear the way sparked an argument with Puja Committee members, escalating into a physical assault.
Mukesh Ranjan
Updated on
RANCHI: Ex- Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi’s wife and daughter-in-law were allegedly assaulted by members of the Amrit Nagar Durga Puja Committee on Thursday evening in Hazaribagh.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:15 pm as they were travelling from Giridih to Ranchi.

The driver was also attacked during the altercation.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of people stopped the car and brutally assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured.

According to reports, the assault took place when their vehicle got stuck in a procession near the Amrit Nagar Puja Pandal. The driver allegedly asked the crowd to clear the way, triggering a heated exchange of words with Puja Committee members. The situation escalated, leading to a physical assault on the driver.

Following her complaint, an FIR was lodged against the members of the Puja Committee, with charges of assault and misconduct clearly mentioned.
Police personnel were reportedly present at the time of the incident.

Preeti Kisku, daughter-in-law of Marandi, has requested action against the members of the Amrit Nagar Puja Committee.

“First, my driver was beaten up and badly injured. When I stepped out to intervene, they hurled abuses at me and misbehaved,” Kisku said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was lodged against the members of the Puja Committee, with charges of assault and misconduct clearly mentioned.

However, Hazaribagh Mufassil police station in-charge refused to comment on the matter.

