Ex-Jharkhand CM Marandi’s family, driver assaulted by Puja Committee members in Hazaribagh; FIR registered

RANCHI: Ex- Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi’s wife and daughter-in-law were allegedly assaulted by members of the Amrit Nagar Durga Puja Committee on Thursday evening in Hazaribagh.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:15 pm as they were travelling from Giridih to Ranchi.

The driver was also attacked during the altercation.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of people stopped the car and brutally assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured.

According to reports, the assault took place when their vehicle got stuck in a procession near the Amrit Nagar Puja Pandal. The driver allegedly asked the crowd to clear the way, triggering a heated exchange of words with Puja Committee members. The situation escalated, leading to a physical assault on the driver.