Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Bareilly amid heightened security

BAREILLY: Security was beefed up in several sensitive areas of Bareilly ahead of the evening prayers on Friday, a week after the Uttar Pradesh city witnessed violence following the congregational prayers, officials said.

The prayers passed off peacefully, they added.

The district magistrate (DM) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) were seen patrolling the city with heavy force since morning, while clerics from the Ala Hazrat Dargah had appealed to people to maintain peace.

Internet restrictions remained in place in Bareilly and very few people were seen in the market areas.

The district administration had deployed sector magistrates, paramilitary forces and nodal magistrates, along with police officers, and senior police and administrative officials conducted foot marches and flag marches.