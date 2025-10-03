Health Ministry finds no toxic contaminants in cough syrups after deaths of 9 children in MP

CHHINDWARA: Drug control officials have found no trace of contaminants, or even Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), which are known to cause kidney injury in the samples of coup syrups collected after the death of atleast nine children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
While the Ministry clarified on possible contamination of cough syrups, a multi-disciplinary expert team is also investigating all other possible causes for the deaths, with samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens also being investigated.
According to an official statement, a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and others visited the site of the incident in Madhya Pradesh and collected various samples in coordination with state authorities.
"As per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury," an official statement read.
The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed absence of DEG/EG. NIV Pune also tested blood/CSF samples for common pathogens, in which one case was found to be positive for Leptospirosis, which is a bacterial infection spread commonly through contaminated water.
Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories.
"A multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases. As regards the reports related to two deaths of children in Rajasthan because of contaminated cough syrup consumption, it has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG", read the statement.
The Ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories on "rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population".
"Additionally, the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use. It may be mentioned that the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population", the statement read.
Earlier in the day, multiple drug control officers from Delhi and Chennai investigated the manufacturing unit of a Pharmaceutical Factory in Tamil Nadu's Sunguvarchatram after the death of multiple children in Madhya Pradesh. The probe was initiated after Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Controller Dinesh Kumar Maurya requested the Tamil Nadu State Drug Control Department to inspect and take action against the Srisan Pharmaceutical Factory located in Kancheepuram.
According to the families of the affected children, initially, the children suffered from colds, coughs, and fevers. After that, their kidneys become affected, and their condition worsens.
The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Naresh Gunnade, said that authorities from the Centre and the State were called to probe the reason behind the kidney failures.