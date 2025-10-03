Health Ministry finds no toxic contaminants in cough syrups after deaths of 9 children in MP

Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories.

"A multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases. As regards the reports related to two deaths of children in Rajasthan because of contaminated cough syrup consumption, it has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG", read the statement.

The Ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories on "rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population".

"Additionally, the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use. It may be mentioned that the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population", the statement read.