Highway signboards to get more informative, commuter-friendly

NEW DELHI: Travelling on India’s highways is set to become more convenient, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revising its guidelines for roadside signboards to make them more informative and user-friendly. Each panel will carry a Quick Response (QR) code that commuters can scan to access updated information of emergency services in the area instantly on their phones.
Under the new norms, the panels will display details of at least 20 essential services in the vicinity, including hospitals, police stations, fuel pumps, puncture repair shops, vehicle service centres and e-charging stations, along with relevant helpline numbers.
Authorised locations for installing these signboards include wayside amenities, toll plazas, mini rest areas and truck lay-bys. Besides service-related details, the panels will also provide project-specific information such as the name of the highway or expressway, its length, maintenance period and key contact numbers — including those of the patrolling team, toll plaza manager and resident engineer.
Officials said the move is expected to enhance safety, improve access to emergency services, and offer greater transparency in highway management.
The guidelines also specify dimensions, design, and materials for QR-coded signs, with a mandatory readability lifespan of at least 10 years. In case of damage, vandalism, or fading, the authority is required to replace the board within 30 days.
The update follows amendments made in December 2024 after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) received several representations highlighting discrepancies in earlier rules. A committee was set up to review the rules, following which fresh procedures were released and implemented. The guidelines were first introduced in July 2023 to ensure better visibility and clarity for road users.
Lauding the road markings and signages abroad, particularly in European countries, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, earlier this year, sought to replicate them in the country to prevent accidents. He had also urged the International Road Federation (IRF) to compile best practices in foreign countries and submit the report to him.
Smooth ride
