Indian Railways accelerates export efforts to establish global presence

NEW DELHI: Keeping pace with its ongoing infrastructure development across the country, Indian Railways is also making determined efforts to establish a global presence by rapidly emerging as an exporter of critical railway equipment to several nations.

In line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to accelerate its momentum across all sectors, Indian Railways under Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s leadership has embarked on an ambitious export drive.

This includes the export of equipment such as bogies, coaches, locomotives and propulsion systems under the “Make in India” initiative with a “Make for the World” standard and vision.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Ministry of Railways described Indian Railways’ growing export capability as a reflection of India’s advancement and commitment to innovation and delivery. He added that India’s railway products are increasingly making their way to international markets, including metro coaches, which have already been exported to Australia and Canada.

Railway sources said India-manufactured train bogies are now being exported to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France and Australia. Meanwhile, propulsion systems—now produced in India—are being sent to countries such as France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany and Italy.