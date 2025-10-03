Indian Railways accelerates export efforts to establish global presence

NEW DELHI: Keeping pace with its ongoing infrastructure development across the country, Indian Railways is also making determined efforts to establish a global presence by rapidly emerging as an exporter of critical railway equipment to several nations.
In line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to accelerate its momentum across all sectors, Indian Railways under Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s leadership has embarked on an ambitious export drive.
This includes the export of equipment such as bogies, coaches, locomotives and propulsion systems under the “Make in India” initiative with a “Make for the World” standard and vision.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Ministry of Railways described Indian Railways’ growing export capability as a reflection of India’s advancement and commitment to innovation and delivery. He added that India’s railway products are increasingly making their way to international markets, including metro coaches, which have already been exported to Australia and Canada.
Railway sources said India-manufactured train bogies are now being exported to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France and Australia. Meanwhile, propulsion systems—now produced in India—are being sent to countries such as France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany and Italy.
Of particular significance is the export of passenger coaches, manufactured domestically under Indian Railways’ drive to develop railway equipment using indigenous technology are currently being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Made-in-India locomotives have also been exported in recent times to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the Republic of Guinea—demonstrating that Indian Railways is not only expanding services within India but is also contributing to railway infrastructure in other countries. This reflects India’s progress towards becoming a self-reliant and vibrant exporter in the railway sector.
A senior railway official stated, “In June 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first locomotive for export from the Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant in Bihar to the Republic of Guinea. Till date, six locomotives manufactured at Marhowra have been successfully exported”.
Expanding reach
India-manufactured train bogies now being exported to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France and Australia
Propulsion systems, now produced in India, being sent to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany and Italy
Passenger coaches being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Made-in-India locomotives also exported in recent times to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh and the Republic of Guinea