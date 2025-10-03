Jaipur Diary: Bhakt Bhajan Lal fasts through Navratras

Bhakt Bhajan Lal fasts through Navratras

Its nearly two years since he became chief minister, but Bhajan Lal Sharma is known more for temple visits in Rajasthan than for any innovations in governance. During the recent Navratri festival, Bhajan not only fasted all nine days, but also grew a beard to display his deep devotion! Of course, beards hold a special import in the BJP in recent years, with PM Modi being the focal point of this tradition. BJP sources say that during Navratri, Bhajan survived solely on lemonade and coconut water. With critics frowning at this excessive religiosity, the CM made a special bid to project that he was serious about his administrative duties even during Navratri.

Modi trip leaves Rajasthan BJP in a tizzy

For most public events, PM Modi arrives alone in an open vehicle. But during a recent visit to Rajasthan, he was seen in the same vehicle with CM Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and the two DCMs, Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa. Political experts see it as a move to convey a message of unity among party leaders who often seem isolated. Later, Modi turned to former CM Vasundhara Raje, who was standing in a corner of the stage, with folded hands. The two spoke for about a minute and now rumour mills are churning overtime in state BJP. What’s the meaning of Raje talking to Modi? Is her political exile coming to an end? Can she be made the CM or has her name been finalised for BJP national president? Or was this a sign of accommodating her loyalists in the reshuffle of Bhajan cabinet?

Sariska reopens to tourists with 50 tigers

After being closed for three months during the monsoon season, the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar has reopened to tourists. Several tourist vehicles began plying on the very first day on Thursday, with visitors waiting to spot the big cats in Sariska. Tourist visits are prohibited for three months during the monsoon as it is the breeding season for tigers. With nine cubs being born to different tigresses, the number of tigers and tigresses in Sariska has now reached 50.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com