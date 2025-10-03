JD(U) MLA resigns from party, joins RJD ahead of Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: Sitting JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Kumar resigned from the party on Friday and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November.

Sanjeev Kumar joined RJD in the presence of former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, state president Mangani Lal Mandal, and other senior party leaders at the RJD office.

Tejashwi said that Sanjeev Kumar’s joining would strengthen the party’s poll prospects in Khagaria district.

Sanjeev Kumar’s resignation from JD(U) gives the RJD-led Grand Alliance an advantage in the Parbatta assembly constituency of Khagaria district, as he is a prominent leader of the dominant Upper-caste Bhumihar community. His joining is expected to change the caste dynamics in the region.

Rumours had been circulating for some time that Sanjeev Kumar would switch sides ahead of the elections to ensure his re-election to the state assembly.

His absence was evident during CM Nitish Kumar’s recent visit to Satisnagar to pay tributes to former chief minister Satish Prasad.