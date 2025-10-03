Maharashtra govt allows shops, restaurants, theatres to operate 24x7; liquor vends, bars not on list

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has allowed shops and commercial establishments, including residential hotels, restaurants, eateries, theatres, places of public amusement or entertainment, to remain open all 24 hours a day across the state.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued to this effect on October 1, however, made it clear that establishments involved the sale and supply of liquor, including wine shops, beer bars, dance bars, hookah parlours, discotheques and permit rooms, cannot operate 24 hours.

The GR says that shops and commercial establishments may remain open on all days of the week, provided that every employee is allowed a continuous rest period of at least 24 hours in a week.

The working hours of the above establishments will continue to remain restricted.

In a notification issued on December 19, 2017, the state government had fixed opening and closing hours for establishments such as permit rooms, beer bars, dance bars, hookah parlours, discotheques, and all establishments where liquor is sold as well as wine shops, theatres and cinema halls.

Subsequently, in a notification dated January 31, 2020, the government excluded theatres and cinema halls from the earlier notification, leaving only establishments selling or serving liquor covered under time restrictions.

The GR specified that the above provisions must be strictly enforced by local administrations and police departments.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Mahayuti government, saying a policy on this has been in place since January 2020 and the GR was not needed. He wondered what made the government change its mind.