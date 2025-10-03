Mahatma recognised soul of India: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Mahatma Gandhi recognised the soul of India and awakened common people to stand against the British, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Shah, who visited several khadi showrooms in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, said Mahatma Gandhi also wove many elements into the freedom movement that continue to shape the map of India’s future.

As part of a BJP-led initiative to promote khadi following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide call on October 2, lakhs of BJP leaders and workers made significant purchases of khadi products in a bid to promote the Swadeshi movement. During his visit, Shah, like all leaders, ministers and workers of his party, too shopped for Khadi clothing at one of the showrooms.

Speaking about Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of Swadeshi, Shah said, “By giving the country the concept of Swadeshi and khadi, Mahatma Gandhi not only accelerated the freedom movement but also brought light into the lives of many poor people in the country”.

He said when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2003, he launched a significant campaign to revive khadi, marking the beginning of this movement. He added: “In the 11 years of Modi ji’s tenure, the sales of khadi and village industry products have increased fivefold from `33,000 crore to over `1.7 lakh crore now. I urge every family to purchase khadi products worth at least `5,000 annually, which will provide employment to millions of people and bring light into their lives.”

Taking a jibe at earlier governments, he remarked that the ideals of khadi and Swadeshi had long been forgotten.

Citing the PM’s Mann Ki Baat broadcast, he said the PM has promoted the idea of Swadeshi, inspiring people across the country to connect with economic development and the Make-in-India campaign. “Inspired by this, millions of families across the country have decided not to use any foreign goods in their households,” he said.