Man lynched by mob in UP’s Raebareli over suspicion of being ‘drone thief’

LUCKNOW: Thirty-eight-year-old Hariom from Fatehpur Kotwali was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a "drone thief" in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. His semi-naked body, marked with injuries, was found near Ishwar Daspur railway station in the Unchahar Kotwali area on Thursday morning.

The incident came to light after a video related to it surfaced on Friday.

Unchahar CO Girija Shankar Tripathi said that an FIR was registered against 12 people.

“Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Based on the wife's complaint, a murder case has been registered against 12 people involved in the assault. Out of these, 6 people have been taken into police custody,” said the CO.