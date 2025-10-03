Munde cousins should not 'mess' with me, warns Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday warned Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde and her cousin Dhananjay Munde not to 'mess' with him, asserting that the Maratha community would end their political careers.

Jarange was responding to Pankaja Munde's statement on Thursday that reservation for Marathas should not be given from the 'plates' of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as members of this community are already 'starving'.

"I'm warning both of them (Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde). Do not listen to Chhagan Bhujbal and mess with me. No one will come to save your political careers. Be wise now; there is still time," he said.

On September 2, the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation issued a government resolution (GR) on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable the Marathas to claim quota in education and government jobs under the OBC category.

The GR was issued after Jarange staged a hunger strike in Mumbai for five days from August 29.

However, the decision triggered restlessness among the OBC community leaders, including Bhujbal, who are opposing the possible inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.