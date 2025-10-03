NCERT releases Swadeshi modules to promote self-reliance, local products among students

NEW DELHI: To foster national pride and self-reliance among students, the Ministry of Education on Friday released two special modules on Swadeshi.

The NCERT booklet for Middle Stage students is themed on `Swadeshi Vocal for Local’ while Swadeshi – For a Self-reliant India’ was the topic around which the secondary Stage book revolved.

To explain to senior students what a self-reliant India meant, the 23-page module begins with a quote from PM Modi’s speech on August 15 this year - “The bedrock of a Viksit Bharat is also a self-reliant Bharat. Self-reliance is not confined merely to imports and exports, or to rupees, pounds, and dollars. Its meaning is not so limited. Self-reliance is linked to our capability, and when self-reliance begins to diminish, capability too continually declines. Therefore, to preserve, maintain, and enhance our capability, it is imperative to be self-reliant.”

Goading students to make the right choices that embody the spirit of Swadeshi, the module states,

“Keep these in mind when you pick your products - When buying a soft drink, why not choose an Indian brand over the imported sodas? Why not buy freshly made fruit juice from local juice shops?” When you shop for clothes, opt for Khadi or handloom ones as they support local artisans and sustainable practices instead of fast fashion brands, it adds.