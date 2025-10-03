Destroyed multiple Pak jets, including five high-tech fighters likely F-16s, JF-17s in Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh on Friday said that India launched Operation Sindoor with a clear and limited objective, and terminated the operation promptly once those aims were achieved.
Speaking on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, “In the aftermath of the four-day conflict, it stands as a lesson. It will go down in history as a war initiated with a very clear objective and brought to an end swiftly. We called for a cessation of hostilities as a nation because our objectives were achieved. Then why should we not terminate a conflict? Why should we continue? Every conflict entails a price that must be paid , this is something the world needs to learn from us.”
Rejecting Pakistan’s narrative on the conflict, the IAF chief dismissed its claims as "manohar kahaniyan" (fictional tales). "Let them be happy, after all, they also have to show something to their audience to save their reputation. That doesn't matter to me," he added.
“If they think they shot down 15 of my jets, let them continue to believe that. I hope they are convinced, and they will count 15 fewer aircraft in my inventory when they come to fight again,” Singh remarked.
He refused to divulge details of the incident, stating, “Even today, I won’t reveal what happened, how much damage was caused, or how it happened—let them find out. Have you seen a single picture showing something falling on any of our airbases, a hangar destroyed, or anything hit? We released many pictures of their sites. But they couldn’t show even a single image."
Detailing India's offence on Pakistan, the IAF chief has said that Pakistan suffered extensive damage during Operation Sindoor, with several of its airfields, aircraft and critical installations struck.
Singh stated that radars at four locations were taken out, command-and-control centres at two sites were hit, and runways at two airbases were damaged. He added that three hangars across different stations were also targeted.
According to him, the strikes resulted in the destruction of a C-130 class transport aircraft and at least four to five fighter jets, most likely F-16s that were under maintenance at the time. One surface-to-air missile (SAM) system was also destroyed.
The Air Chief further said that the IAF had clear evidence of a successful long-range strike over 300 km deep into Pakistani territory, which brought down a high-value platform believed to be either an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft or a signals intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft. He noted that five high-tech fighters of the F-16 and JF-17 class were also confirmed destroyed.
Singh emphasised that these strikes had dealt a significant blow to Pakistan’s air defence network and frontline fleet.
Air Chief Marshal Singh credited India’s recently inducted long-range surface-to-air missile systems for playing a decisive role in crippling Pakistan’s aerial operations. These systems, he said, contributed significantly to neutralising high-value enemy assets.
He also acknowledged the role of Indian media during the operation. “Our media handled the fog of war very well and curtailed the spread of disinformation. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces in a responsible manner,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)