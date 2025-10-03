Destroyed multiple Pak jets, including five high-tech fighters likely F-16s, JF-17s in Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Rejecting Pakistan’s narrative on the conflict, the IAF chief dismissed its claims as "manohar kahaniyan" (fictional tales). "Let them be happy, after all, they also have to show something to their audience to save their reputation. That doesn't matter to me," he added.

“If they think they shot down 15 of my jets, let them continue to believe that. I hope they are convinced, and they will count 15 fewer aircraft in my inventory when they come to fight again,” Singh remarked.

He refused to divulge details of the incident, stating, “Even today, I won’t reveal what happened, how much damage was caused, or how it happened—let them find out. Have you seen a single picture showing something falling on any of our airbases, a hangar destroyed, or anything hit? We released many pictures of their sites. But they couldn’t show even a single image."