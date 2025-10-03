Pakistan's oppression sparks PoK protests, civilian brutalities: MEA

India on Friday condemned Pakistan for what it described as “horrific” human rights violations against innocent protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), highlighting the ongoing unrest in the region.

Several areas in PoK have recently witnessed widespread protests, with residents demanding basic rights, justice, and an end to what they described as systemic oppression. Reports emerging from the region indicate that Pakistani security forces have used excessive force against civilians, including brutal crackdowns on protesters, according to Indian officials.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions at his weekly media briefing, said India had seen multiple reports documenting atrocities against innocent civilians in PoK. “We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians,” he said.

Jaiswal further accused Pakistan of an oppressive approach and systemic exploitation of the region. “We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation,” he added.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the spokesperson stressed that Pakistan must be held accountable for the alleged human rights violations. He described the treatment of civilians in PoK as “horrific” and reiterated India’s demand for an end to the oppression of residents in the territory.