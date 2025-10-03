Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, 'Vote Chori' as Ravana: BJP and Congress exchange war of words in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A war of words erupted between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Lucknow after a Dussehra hoarding outside the Congress headquarters depicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow, with state president Ajay Rai shown as Laxman.
The poster showed both figures slaying Ravana, whose face was labelled “vote chor,” while his other heads, representing Kumbhkaran and Meghnath, were marked with terms like ED, corruption, price rise, and Election Commission.
Reacting to the poster, the BJP condemned Congress, alleging that its leaders, who had always been reluctant to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were portraying themselves as Lord Ram.
“Those who are anti-Ram, who hardly respect Sanatan Dharma, who did not even take darshan of Lord Ram (in Ayodhya), they are sadly trying to project themselves as Ram today,” said BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi.
Alleging that Congress leaders routinely disrespected Hindu deities, Rakesh Tripathi dared them to do the same with deities of other communities.
National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Vice-President (UP chapter) Aryan Mishra, who put up the hoarding and posters outside Congress headquarters, advised the BJP against being the sole “thekedar (caretaker) of Hindus”.
He said that the hoardings showed Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram as he was the only one working towards bringing “Ram Rajya”.
“The BJP leaders talk of Lord Ram for their personal benefit and vested interest but do not believe in his idealism,” he said.
He described the BJP leaders as Hindus of post-2014 era, while the Congress leaders were Hindus before that.
“We will be Hindus even today and tomorrow. Who are they to give anyone certificates of Hinduism?” he questioned.
Meanwhile, UPCC chief Ajay Rai said that the representation was symbolic and described the feelings of crores of youth in the country as they are fed up with evils like rampant corruption, price rise, vote chori etc and are looking towards Rahul ji to finish these ills.
“However, the BJP is doing politics of negativity and hatred like they always do,” he added.