Residents evacuated as heavy rains swell rivers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, even after the monsoon, has caused the Alaknanda and Pindar rivers at Karnaprayag to swell, flooding the Namami Gange crematorium, nearby facilities, and the base of a mini sewage plant.
Police and district administration teams are closely monitoring the situation, issuing repeated alerts and evacuating residents near the riverbanks, while urging families in landslide-prone areas to move to safer ground.
"Although the declaration of a holiday saved the school administration from immediate operational headaches, the subsequent entry of debris and water now presents a massive challenge for reopening," said local villager Bhupendra Singh.
Life in the Tharali development block has come to a near standstill due to the relentless downpour. Residents, already coping with earlier natural disturbances, are now facing fresh threats from the surge of the Pindar River.
Water has breached several key community areas, including the Ramlila Ground, Shishu Mandir, Pindar Junior High School, and local traders’ godowns, creating chaos. Many business owners have vacated their establishments, while numerous families have sought refuge in ancestral homes or designated rescue centres.
Severe land subsidence in the Upper Market area of Tharali has further intensified the panic. Travel on more than a dozen routes between Tharali and Lolti remains dangerous.
The impact of the continuous rain extends beyond immediate flooding. Several key motor routes, including Tharali-Doongri and Tharali-Kurad-Partha, have been closed for the past 15 days, causing a looming crisis for essentials, particularly affecting pregnant women and the sick who face difficulties accessing aid and supplies.
Heavy landslides and deep fissures have been reported across villages, including Gwaldam, Jola, Bud Jola, Lolti Thala, Talwadi, Malwajwad, Simla Sen, Talwadi Khalsa, and Sera Vijpur, causing immense hardship for the local population.
Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar confirmed ongoing vigilance efforts, stating, "Due to the incessant rainfall, the river level is rising rapidly. We are exercising extreme caution to prevent any loss of life or property. The administration remains on high alert. The police are actively warning riverside residents and facilitating their movement to the Kulsari relief camp."