Residents evacuated as heavy rains swell rivers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, even after the monsoon, has caused the Alaknanda and Pindar rivers at Karnaprayag to swell, flooding the Namami Gange crematorium, nearby facilities, and the base of a mini sewage plant.

Police and district administration teams are closely monitoring the situation, issuing repeated alerts and evacuating residents near the riverbanks, while urging families in landslide-prone areas to move to safer ground.

"Although the declaration of a holiday saved the school administration from immediate operational headaches, the subsequent entry of debris and water now presents a massive challenge for reopening," said local villager Bhupendra Singh.

Life in the Tharali development block has come to a near standstill due to the relentless downpour. Residents, already coping with earlier natural disturbances, are now facing fresh threats from the surge of the Pindar River.