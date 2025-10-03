Two drown, six went missing during idol immersion in Agra

Two persons drowned and six others went missing during an idol immersion in the Utangan river in Agra district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Khairagarh area when nine individuals reportedly ventured into deep water during the ritual.

Local residents managed to rescue one person, while the bodies of Gagan (26) and Ompal (32) were later recovered, officials confirmed on Friday.

Agra District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that a search operation is underway to trace the six missing individuals.

Teams comprising local divers, police personnel and members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the task.

The District Magistrate further noted that the administration had earmarked a designated site for idol immersion, but the group had opted for a different, unauthorised location along the river.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

( With input from PTI)