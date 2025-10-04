21 kg ganja seized from Delhi-bound passengers at Imphal airport

NEW DELHI: A total of 21.36 kg of ganja, with a market value of Rs 21 lakh, was seized from two Delhi-bound passengers recently at Imphal airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The seizure took place just before the duo was about to board an Air India Express flight to Delhi.

The contraband was hidden in the luggage by the passengers, according to an official release from the CISF.

The seizure was made on 29 September by two lady Sub-Inspectors, Bidiyabai Devei and Madhu. “They diverted two passengers set to travel by AI Express flight IX-1143 for random checks. Screening and physical inspection of their luggage revealed the presence of cannabis inside,” the CISF said.