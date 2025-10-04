21 kg ganja seized from Delhi-bound passengers at Imphal airport

NEW DELHI: A total of 21.36 kg of ganja, with a market value of Rs 21 lakh, was seized from two Delhi-bound passengers recently at Imphal airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.
The seizure took place just before the duo was about to board an Air India Express flight to Delhi.
The contraband was hidden in the luggage by the passengers, according to an official release from the CISF.
The seizure was made on 29 September by two lady Sub-Inspectors, Bidiyabai Devei and Madhu. “They diverted two passengers set to travel by AI Express flight IX-1143 for random checks. Screening and physical inspection of their luggage revealed the presence of cannabis inside,” the CISF said.
The passengers, aged 20 and 21, are both residents of Imphal West in Manipur. One individual was carrying 10 kg of ganja, while the other was carrying 11.3 kg, the release stated.
The suspects, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the Singjamei Police in the presence of a Mobile Forensic Unit for further legal action, it added.
“These seizures were part of a broader coordinated anti-drug operation across Manipur and Assam on the same day (29 September), which resulted in narcotics valued at around Rs 11 crore being seized.
Authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on drug trafficking networks in the Northeast, which remains a vulnerable corridor for the illegal narcotics trade,” the CISF said.