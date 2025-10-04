Allahabad HC grants bail to man accused of sharing 'Pakistan Zindabad' post

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of sharing a post praising Pakistan on social media.

Sajid Chaudhary, a resident of Meerut, was booked under Section 152 (endangering India's sovereignty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and had been in jail since May 13, 2025.

The post in question allegedly read: "Kamran Bhatti Proud of You, Pakistan Zindabad".

Allowing the bail plea, Justice Santosh Rai observed that while posting such a message may provoke anger or disharmony among citizens could be punishable under Section 196 (promoting enmity) of the BNS, it did not attract the stringent provisions of Section 152 of the BNS.

The applicant's counsel argued that Chaudhary had been falsely implicated due to ulterior motives, and he had only forwarded the post and not posted or circulated any video anywhere.