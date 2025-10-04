Assam government forms judicial commission to probe Zubeen Garg's death

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has set up a one-man judicial commission to probe the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg, an official order said.

The commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, will submit its report within six months, the order issued by the Political Department stated.

The order was shared on X by the Chief Minister's Office late on Friday.

The commission will probe into the "facts and circumstances" leading to the death of Garg in Singapore on September 19, it said.

The one-member panel will also investigate if there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution in connection with the popular singer's demise, the notification said.