BJP hits back, says Rahul has become a flag-bearer of anti-India forces abroad

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at a seminar in Colombia, claiming he has become the “flag-bearer of anti-India forces” and is promoting their agenda in the country.

Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised Gandhi’s comments, saying they show that the Congress, controlled by the Nehru-Gandhi family for over a century, is now succumbing to “anti-India” elements. Referring to Gandhi’s statement about India having 16–17 languages, Trivedi said, “You will now see that he will try to create a conflict over the issue of languages. Attempts have already been made in the past to create a North-South conflict.”

Trivedi called Gandhi the “jhanda bardar” (flag-bearer) of “anti-India forces” and appealed to the public to be wary of him and the Nehru-Gandhi family. “Today it seems that having a leader of the opposition like him is like a thorn in the heart of Indian democracy,” he said.

He added, “Those in the Congress, who are aware of the party falling into the clutches of dangerous foreign forces are committing treason. I appeal to those who are not aware of this to show due diligence and stop such leaders.”

Trivedi also criticised the Congress leadership as “immature,” saying that the party once had mature leaders like Indira Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao, who knew how to handle the Ultra-Left. “Today, it is being used. It’s not a problem just for the Congress but a matter of concern for the country as well,” he said.

Trivedi also targeted Congress leader Udit Raj, who allegedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a symbol of modern Ravan”. He said, “I only want to simply remind those who supported the killers of Rambhakt karsevaks did not attend the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but visited Babar’s memorial three times to pay their obeisance.” He added: “People know very well who the symbols of Ravan’s propensity of Lord Ram’s ‘sanskar’ are.”