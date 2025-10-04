BJP to launch 'Sujhav Yatra' to get people's feedback on manifesto for Bihar polls

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto committee on Saturday announced that the party would launch a ‘Sujhav Yatra’ (suggestion tour) from October 5 to get feedback from the people on its agenda for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.
BJP minister Prem Kumar told media persons in Patna that the yatra would be launched between October 5 and 20 and cover all the 38 districts. He revealed that the party would get feedback from people during the ‘Ghar Ghar Jan Sampark Abhiyan’.
During the yatra, workers and leaders of the party would meet students, farmers and women among others and seek their opinions ahead of the upcoming election. The minister said the extensive outreach to connect with the nearly 14 crore people of the state aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.
Deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha along with other leaders of the party are likely to attend the launch of the yatra, the last one before the assembly polls in the state. BJP state president Dilip Jailwal will also be present on the occasion.
BJP spokesperson Suresh Rungta said that a dedicated website for feedback registration would be launched followed by QR codes installed at important railway stations and public places to get feedback from people. WhatsApp and missed call service will also be started to collect feedback, he added.
The party is also expected to hold consultations with varied groups ranging from the auto-drivers’ association to the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Our team is already on the job, and the result will be visible soon,” Rungta told the media. The party has also planned to present a five-year report card.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP Rajya Sabha member Manan Mishra said that such a programme has been launched for the first time to collect inputs from the general public before setting the agenda for the election. “The idea is to familiarise ourselves with people’s problems and solve them,” he added.