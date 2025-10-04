BJP to launch 'Sujhav Yatra' to get people's feedback on manifesto for Bihar polls

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto committee on Saturday announced that the party would launch a ‘Sujhav Yatra’ (suggestion tour) from October 5 to get feedback from the people on its agenda for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

BJP minister Prem Kumar told media persons in Patna that the yatra would be launched between October 5 and 20 and cover all the 38 districts. He revealed that the party would get feedback from people during the ‘Ghar Ghar Jan Sampark Abhiyan’.

During the yatra, workers and leaders of the party would meet students, farmers and women among others and seek their opinions ahead of the upcoming election. The minister said the extensive outreach to connect with the nearly 14 crore people of the state aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha along with other leaders of the party are likely to attend the launch of the yatra, the last one before the assembly polls in the state. BJP state president Dilip Jailwal will also be present on the occasion.