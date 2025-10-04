BJP urges EC to verify identity of burqa-clad voters during Bihar polls, RJD calls it political ploy

The EC, which is on a two-day tour of the state, held talks with representatives of recognised political parties ahead of the announcement of election dates.

The RJD delegation was headed by Abhay Kushwaha, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, who was accompanied by spokespersons Chitaranjan Gagan and Mukund Singh.

When Kushwaha's attention was drawn to Jaiswal's contention on burqas, he snapped, "This is a political conspiracy. Only recently has the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls been carried out. New EPIC cards are to be issued to all voters with fresh photographs. Identification of voters is no big deal. But the BJP wants to push its own agenda".

The RJD leader, however, disclosed that, like the BJP, "we urged the EC to consider holding the polls in not more than two phases, since not much time is left (for expiry of the term of the current assembly)”.

It was also the RJD’s contention that the polls be held after Chhath, the state's most popular festival, held six days after Diwali, which falls at the end of October this year.

Jaiswal, too, had said that the BJP delegation urged the EC to ensure "no further delay in polling dates than the mandatory 28-day gap between the date of announcement of elections and the day on which voting begins. So, if elections are announced in a few days from now, polling should begin November 3-4 onwards".