Bombay HC sacks two lower court judges for misconduct

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has dismissed two lower court judges accused of corruption for misconduct and behaviour unbecoming of officials of the judiciary.

The decision to dismiss additional sessions judge Dhananjay Nikam and civil judge Irfan Shaikh was taken following an inquiry by a disciplinary committee.

While Nikam has been accused of bribery, Shaikh, who presided over cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, allegedly indulged in corruption and misappropriated narcotic substances seized during investigations.

A petition filed in the high court against Shaikh is still pending.

The high court ordered their dismissal on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered a case against Nikam, Satara district and sessions judge, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to grant bail in a cheating case.