British PM Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8–9 for first official trip

NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make his first official visit to India on October 8–9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Saturday.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks in Mumbai on October 9 to review and advance the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 roadmap, covering key sectors including trade and investment, technology, defence, climate, health, and education.

A central focus will be the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), currently under negotiation, with both sides expected to explore ways to expedite the deal and create new economic opportunities.

In a show of economic cooperation, PMs Modi and Starmer will attend and deliver keynote addresses at the 6th Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, engaging with global industry experts, innovators, and policymakers to highlight growing collaboration in financial technologies and digital innovation.

The visit will also include discussions on key regional and global issues, reaffirming shared democratic values and strategic convergence in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The MEA noted that the trip aims to “build on the momentum” from PM Modi’s recent visit to the UK in July 2025.