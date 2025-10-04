Coop society in every panchayat by ’29, says Shah

CHANDIGARH: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by 2029, every panchayat in the country will have a cooperative society. Shah was inaugurating the country’s largest curd, yogurt and butter-milk production dairy plant in Rohtak, Haryana.

The newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant facility, built at `325 crore, will produce 150 metric tonnes of curd, 3 lakh litres of butter-milk, 10 metric tonnes of yogurt and 10 metric tonnes of sweets per day. Shah said that under White Revolution 2.0, more than 75,000 dairy societies will be established across the country in the coming days, and the government will also strengthen 46,000 dairy cooperative societies.

“Our current milk processing capacity is 660 lakh litres per day, and our target is to increase this to 100 million litres by 2028-29,” he added.

Shah expressed gratitude to the PM, saying, “I want to assure you that before 2029, there will not be a single Panchayat across the country without a cooperative Samiti.”

Further, the number of milch animals has increased from 86 million in 2014-2015 to 112 million now.