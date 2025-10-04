Dehradun Diary | PM’s brother visits Badrinath Dham

Pankaj Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited the revered Badrinath Dham on Friday to offer prayers. He was warmly welcomed by the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on arrival. After participating in the temple rituals, he received ‘prasad’ from the authorities. Following his ‘darshan’, Modi and his accompanying guests called on BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi for a courtesy visit. They discussed arrangements related to the ongoing pilgrimage season. The temple is preparing for its annual winter closure, with the portals scheduled to close on November 25 at 2.56 pm.

State BJP leaders see red over Rahul’s remarks

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements in Colombia, accusing him of tarnishing India’s image on foreign soil. State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt alleged that Gandhi repeatedly attacks Indian democracy whenever he speaks abroad. He called him the “Leader of Propaganda”, twisting the LoP acronym. Bhatt claimed Gandhi often insults national institutions. He further said Gandhi is only focused on gaining power “by hook or by crook”, despite repeated rejection. “Instead of learning from people’s feedback and improving himself, he keeps challenging the entire democratic system,” he added.