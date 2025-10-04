Focus on Bihar as Modi set to unveil Rs 62K cr schemes

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the announcement of Bihar Legislative Assembly election dates by the Election Commission on Monday or Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch several youth-focused initiatives, including schemes specifically for Bihar, worth Rs 62,000 crore, on Saturday.
He will inaugurate the revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana in Bihar, which will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years to nearly five lakh graduate youths. In a landmark step for skill development, Modi will also inaugurate the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University, aimed at promoting industry-oriented courses and vocational education.
On the educational infrastructure front, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities in four universities—Patna University, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University in Madhepura, Jai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya in Chapra, and Nalanda Open University in Patna—under the PM-USHA scheme. These projects, with a total allocation of Rs 160 crore, are expected to benefit over 27,000 students by providing modern academic infrastructure, advanced laboratories, hostels, and multidisciplinary learning facilities.
PM Modi will also dedicate the Bihta campus of NIT Patna to the nation. The campus now has the capacity to accommodate 6,500 students and includes a Regional Academic Centre for Space, established in collaboration with ISRO, as well as an Innovation and Incubation Centre, which has already supported nine start-ups.
In addition, the Prime Minister will felicitate 46 all-India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation. He will also launch PM-SETU, a Rs 60,000 crore initiative to upgrade 1,000 government ITIs nationwide, with special focus on it is in Patna and Darbhanga under PM-SETU.
Other initiatives include the inauguration of 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs in 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme offering interest-free loans up to `4 lakh, and the formal launch of the Bihar Yuva Ayog, a commission for youth aged 18-45.
4K govt job letters to be distributed in manpower push
Over 4,000 government appointment letters will be distributed, and `450 crore in scholarships will be released to 25 lakh students under the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika Scholarship Scheme. With these initiatives, the BJP expects Bihar to become a hub for skilled manpower, supporting both regional and national development.