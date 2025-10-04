He who spoke truth to power

During his long stint with The New Indian Express that spanned over four decades, TJS contributed 1,300 columns in the last 25 years before laying down his pen on June 12, 2022 with ‘Now is the time to say Goodbye’. His column ‘Point of View’ ran for over 25 years and was widely read.

TJS never took a backward step during the rest of his career too, never flinching from speaking truth to power. In his final column, TJS explained how he saw it: “Some of us feel that we should not criticise our own country. Some feel exactly the other way—that a big country like ours needs to be cautioned all the way about pitfalls. All arguments have their own supporters and their own critics, their own validities and their own drawbacks. But there is something not right if a country and its rulers start feeling that they should not be criticised at all—and especially by newspaperwallahs.”

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his significant contributions to literature and education, and was given the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2007.

Some of the famous books that TJS wrote include: Lee Kuan Yew’s Singapore (1973), Revolt in Mindanao : the rise of Islam in Philippine Politics (1980), Pothan Joseph’s India (1992), The Life and Times of Nargis (1994), The First Refuge of Scoundrels (2003), MS, A life In Music (2004), Lessons In Journalism: The Story of Pothan Joseph (2007), M.S. Subbulakshmi: The Definitive Biography (2016), Askew: A Short Biography of Bangalore (2016), Jaya: An Incredible Story (2018), and The Dismantling of India: In 35 Portraits (2022).

TJS’ last rites will be performed in Bengaluru, where he will be cremated at the Hebbal crematorium on Sunday afternoon.