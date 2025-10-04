'I am just a worker,' says Jagdish Panchal in his first address as Gujarat BJP chief

AHMEDABAD: In a strategically timed move, Gujarat BJP has officially appointed senior leader Jagdish Panchal as its new state president, making him the 14th chief of the party’s Gujarat unit. Panchal, who filed his nomination on Friday, was elected unopposed. He formally took charge at BJP Headquarter Kamalam in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

The suspense surrounding Gujarat BJP’s leadership ended dramatically on Saturday as Jagdish Panchal was declared the new state president. The announcement came from the party’s state election committee, which also oversaw his formal assumption of charge at Kamalam.

The process leading to his elevation bore the unmistakable mark of Delhi’s strategic planning. Panchal had filed his nomination for the post on Friday, and handed it over to election office. As no other candidate entered the fray, his unopposed selection was a foregone conclusion.

While his name surprised many within the state unit, recent political movements hinted that the groundwork for Panchal’s rise was laid well in advance. BJP’s decision to conduct a formal election something not done during the appointments of CR Patil and Jitu Vaghani underscored the party’s intent to showcase internal democracy even as the outcome was pre-decided.

According to insider accounts, Panchal’s ascent began two days before the announcement when he received an unexpected call from Delhi. Dropping all commitments, he boarded a flight to the capital and held a series of meetings with top BJP leadership, including strategists and central observers.

Interestingly, his visit remained under wraps, with no social media posts or political buzz a sign of tightly controlled communication from the party’s command center. Within hours of his return to Ahmedabad, BJP Headquarter began to hum with activity, confirming the leadership change was imminent.